Benalmádena East Junction Section Of AP-7 To Undergo Resurfacing

BENALMADENA East Junction Section Of AP-7 To Undergo Resurfacing for the next six weeks



The Ministry Of Transport has announced today (Friday 29) that the latest round of roadworks being done on the Benalmádena East junction exit from the AP-7 is likely to create tailbacks, as the number of lanes will be reduced temporarily.

The current improvements being made to this section of the toll-free motorway will be in operation are planned to last from next Monday, February 1, until March 15, with the section between 221.05km and 223.49km being dug up and resurfaced.

The Ministry did point out that as much of this work as possible, to avoid too much interference with the flow of traffic, where only one lane will be open in each direction, will take place at night on the weekends, with the plan being to completely resurface the AP-7 on both carriageways.

They said now was a good time to carry out this work as the coronavirus restrictions prohibit the travel out of municipalities, so the Ministry is counting on the traffic being at a lower capacity as a result.

The Benalmádena Este junction has been a source of traffic congestion for many years now, and this latest work is designed to ease those problems, making the entry and exit into the area easier to navigate, whilst connecting the AP-7 up to the new ring road down to the Ámbar roundabout, already in the urban center of Benalmádena.

