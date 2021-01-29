ALICANTE police warn that they will close beaches this weekend if visitors don’t follow regulations

As the first weekend with municipality restrictions swings into gear in Alicante province, Local Police have cautioned that they will not hesitate to shut down the beaches if holidaymakers and locals alike don’t adhere to the regulations.

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, announced a new decree on January 24 prohibiting more than two people from different households gathering public, and this also applies to Alicante’s beaches. In addition, cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants will have enforced perimeter closures from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays until February 15.

The Councilor for Security of the Alicante City Council, José Ramón González, has advised that throughout the weekend, capacity controls will be carried out on the beaches, and if there is a risk to the health of citizens, they will be closed.

The warning comes as the region sees record temperatures last hit in the 1980s, and throngs of people are expected to hit the beach over the weekend.

Ahead of the spring-like temperatures expected over the next few days, Mr González has publicly asked citizens “to act with the utmost responsibility to stop the pandemic.”

The councillor has advised that along with officers on foot, police will patrol the beaches on quad bikes and drones will monitor the situation from above to ensure social distancing is being maintained and that overcrowding doesn’t occur.

