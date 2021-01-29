ALICANTE overtakes Valencia for highest number of Covid infections as overall figures continue to rise

The province of Alicante has overtaken Valencia for the first time and recorded the highest number of new coronavirus infections, with figures continuing to worsen throughout, according to the most recent data released by the Department of Health. As of Friday, January 29, Alcoy remains the area with the highest number of cases, with 2,785.09 positives per 100,000 inhabitants; however, the situation seems to have stabilised for the time being. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the remainder of Alicante, where the numbers continue to climb.

While the province average currently sits at 1,574.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Elche has skyrocketed to second on the list, going from 1,881 to 2,335 cases per 100,000. More worryingly, the Elche health area which encompasses the General Hospital currently has 4,972 active infections.

In the Vega Baja, the city of Torrevieja remains the least affected but the numbers have still shot up, with the incidence rate going from 337.37 to 530.04 in the last three days. Orihuela remains the worst hit, with 1,331.57 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Elsewhere in Spain, Madrid has been afforded a glimmer of hope, as the numbers of both infections and Covid-related deaths have begun to drop over the past few days, leading experts to believe that the Community may have overcome the worst of the third coronavirus wave.

