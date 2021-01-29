6 Reasons Why Expats Need to Organise Their Funerals

Have you retired to the sunny Spanish shores? Or perhaps you split your time between two homes.

Whatever the circumstances may be for you as an expat, it’s important to be equipped with the right information about funeral practices as it differs from country to country and from there you can decide the location of your service.

It can be unsettling to think about organizing your own funeral and you may not know where to start. That’s where the experts at Golden Leaves come in to help steer you in the right direction and start organising your final wishes.

Check out 6 reasons why you should consider planning your funeral as an expat in Spain.

Cost-effective

Planning your funeral can end up saving you and your loved ones money in the long-run. Golden Leaves ensures that when you prepay for your funeral in advance you pay today’s prices. Spanish funerals often take place within 48 hours so this would ensure you are getting the best price with affordable funeral plans for expats based in Spain from as little as £44.60 a month.

Attendance

Due to Brexit implications, it could prove difficult for your family and friends in the UK to attend your funeral service as an expat in Spain if you haven’t planned in advance. Having your arrangements already in place will give you peace of mind that all your family and friends will not have any travel issues when attending your service.

Language Expats Barrier

Being an expat can cause that your loved ones may not be familiar with the Spanish funeral system or have the language skills to organise your funeral themselves. Golden Leaves team of fluent English speakers and expertise in working with funeral directors across Europe can take the stress away for your loved ones at a difficult time.

The personal touch

We oversee the planning of many events in our lifetimes, and our own funeral should be no different. A lot of expat’s funerals are organised within a short space of time and sometimes important details may be overlooked. Planning your funeral gives you full control over the decision-making of the details you would like to be taken care of regarding your memorial service from the song choices to the flowers.

Avoid added stress

It may still be somewhat of a taboo topic, but having your expat’s funeral planned provides some reassurance to yourself that all of your final wishes are taken care of and that your family will not have to stress about your final arrangements. Preplanning your funeral also avoids unexpected costs and complications for your loved ones at an already difficult time.

Fulfill final wishes

Whether you wish to be cremated or have a traditional burial, planning your funeral allows you to make sure that your final wishes are fulfilled. Having a funeral plan in place ensures that your family is aware of the type of arrangements that you would like to take place.

With over 25 years of experience in expat’s funeral planning, Golden Leaves team of experts are ready to help you create a funeral personalised to your wishes.