Wolves Boss Nuno Espirito Santo Donates £250,000 to Food Poverty Fund.

WOLVES Foundation today (January 28) launched Feed Our Pack, an initial £500,000 (€566,115) project that aims to help reduce the effects of food poverty and support residents of Wolverhampton who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project, which will run for an initial three-years, has been made possible by a £250,000 (€283,057) grant from the Premier League PFA Community Fund and a generous personal donation of £250,000 from Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Feed Our Pack will be supporting selected foodbanks in the city, with the aim of increasing the volume of food being distributed to meet increased demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, along with combatting ‘holiday hunger’ by providing a programme of food, sport and education to local children during school holidays.

The project will require future financial support, with fundraising events planned when it is safe to do so, as well as opportunities for Wolves supporters to get involved with food donations and volunteering. Anyone wishing to donate to Feed Our Pack can click here to view the options.

“We have already worked closely with the club and owners Fosun, who have both been fantastic in supporting the local community during what is such a challenging time,” said Will Clowes, head of Wolves Foundation.

“The pandemic has affected Wolverhampton as it has so many other parts of the country, and as Wolves’ official charity we feel it is only right to launch one of the most ambitious and potentially impactful projects that we have ever taken on.

“We are extremely appreciative of the initial grant from the PLPFA fund, and then Nuno’s generosity in matching their investment, and will also be looking for fans and people from the city to support Feed Our Pack over the coming weeks and months.”

Nuno said: “Wolves fans and the people of Wolverhampton have been fantastic to me since I arrived here almost four years ago, and I wanted to give something back and help the people who are struggling during the pandemic.

“When you live in a city, you see and hear how people have been affected, but it is also a great city where people help and support each other and this is a really important project from Wolves Foundation.

“Together we are stronger, and I hope that our supporters will want to join in and make sure we look after those people in our community who need it most during these really difficult times.”

