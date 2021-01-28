WHO Blames Christmas For Spain’s Increasing Covid Infections

WHO blames Christmas, and not Covid variants, for Spain’s increasing infections

The head of Emergencies of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe, Catherine Smallwood, has remarked that while many countries in the EU are finally beginning to see a positive impact from lockdown restrictions, Spain’s number of coronavirus infections, hospitalisations and deaths has not yet begun the downward curve we would like to see. The increase in the rate of infections, she said, was more likely due to Christmas festivities than any mutant Covid variants.

“There have been discussions around the possible participation of new variants. Although that does not seem to be necessarily what is driving the broadcast in Spain at the moment, it could certainly be the result of the holiday period celebrations that have taken place and that will require a really sustained effort to reduce the numbers,” Ms Smallwood said at a press conference on Thursday, January 28.

While she pointed out that, unfortunately, we “are still seeing very significant and growing incidents” in Spain, it is worth noting that it can take a number of weeks for the real effects of restrictions to translate into figures.

“We hope that this will translate into a gradual decline in the next few weeks, but it takes time for the measures that have been introduced to take effect and to be seen in new cases and then slowly in hospitalisations and finally in deaths,” Ms Smallwood added.

Experts from the Imperial College London Study in the UK recently re-evaluated their data and found that the Covid restrictions are beginning to flatten the curve of the third wave there, albeit rather slowly.

