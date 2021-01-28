Which city fares the worst in Spain’s taxi ranking?

A STUDY by Facua Consumers in Action has compared taxi fares in 56 cities and there is a staggering 77 per cent difference in charges between the cheapest and the most expensive.

-- Advertisement --



For the second year running, Tarragona city fares the worst and been ranked as the city with the most expensive taxi fares.

Based on a simulation of nine routes, and on official data of rates in force in 2020, Facua awarded points based on the price on routes of one, five and 10 km during the daytime, nighttime and weekend.

And Tarragona scored 77 points out of a possible 90.

It is followed by San Sebastian (74), Vitoria (67), Teruel (66) and Madrid (63). Barcelona is ninth with 57 points.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Ceuta with 11 points, Cadiz (22), Huelva (24), Jaen (26), Melilla and Almería (29) appear as the cities with the cheapest taxi rates.

The Facua study highlights that in 26 of the 56 cities analysed there is an increase in rates since last year.

“Most are generalised, but in some cases they only occur in some of the categories. This is the case of Madrid, where only night rates go up,” the association said in a statement.

The highest increases occurred in Santa Cruz de Tenerife (5.2 per cent), Castellon (3.7), Huesca (2.5 per cent), Alicante (2.3) and Madrid (2.2).

However, if only the average price per km is analysed, Barcelona is the most expensive city in Spain, with €1.18, a far cry from the 70 cents per km in Cadiz, the cheapest.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Which city fares the worst in Spain’s taxi ranking?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.