Weekend isolation for Benidorm

BENIDORM’S boundaries are now closed each weekend until February 15 and possibly longer.

Acting on the Generalitat’s recently-introduced extra measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Policia Local and Policia Nacional now mount controls at the municipality’s principal access roads.

This regulation applies not only to Benidorm but all other Valencian Community towns and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, affecting Alicante City, Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela, San Vicente, Alcoy and Elda-Petrer in Alicante province.

From 3pm each Friday until 6am the following Sunday, only vehicles with valid reasons may enter or leave Benidorm via Avenida de Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniarda, Comunidad Europea or Comunidad Valenciana.

Police will also be keeping a watch on much-used secondary roads including the CV-735, while others have been closed off with concrete blocks.

“Benidorm is always loyal to the decisions taken by higher administrations, aware that these are based on the necessary information and the agreement of the health authorities and experts,” said local mayor Toni Perez.

He also called on “prudence and collaboration and above all responsibility” from the local population.

“We must all contribute to stopping this,” Perez said, referring to the virus. “Together we can overcome it.”

