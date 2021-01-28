Weekend isolation for Benidorm

WEEKEND WATCH: Police will control access and exist as they did during lockdown Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM’S boundaries are now closed each weekend until February 15 and possibly longer.

Acting on the Generalitat’s recently-introduced extra measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Policia Local and Policia Nacional now mount controls at the municipality’s principal access roads.

This regulation applies not only to Benidorm but all other Valencian Community towns and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, affecting Alicante City, Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela, San Vicente, Alcoy and Elda-Petrer in Alicante province.

From 3pm each Friday until 6am the following Sunday, only vehicles with valid reasons may enter or leave Benidorm via Avenida de Villajoyosa, Juan Pablo II, Beniarda, Comunidad Europea or Comunidad Valenciana.


Police will also be keeping a watch on much-used secondary roads including the CV-735, while others have been closed off with concrete blocks.

“Benidorm is always loyal to the decisions taken by higher administrations, aware that these are based on the necessary information and the agreement of the health authorities and experts,” said local mayor Toni Perez.


He also called on “prudence and collaboration and above all responsibility” from the local population.

“We must all contribute to stopping this,” Perez said, referring to the virus. “Together we can overcome it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Weekend isolation for Benidorm."







Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

