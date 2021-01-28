US President Joe Biden Suspends F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To UAE.

The US has said it plans to reevaluate the Trump administration’s decision to sell F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates. A US State Department official said on Wednesday that the Biden administration “temporarily paused” for review several pending arms sales to US allies, amounting to billions of dollars.

Among them are sales of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, addressed the decision to review the F-35 sale to the UAE. Speaking at a press conference at the State Department, Blinken said that when it comes to arms sales, “it is typical at the start of an administration to review any pending sales, to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy, so that’s what we’re doing at this moment.”

“We very much support the Abraham Accords, we think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbours and other countries in the region is a very positive development and so, we applaud them, and we hope that there may be an opportunity to build on it in the months and years ahead,” Blinken added. “We’re also trying to make sure that we have a full understanding of any commitments that may have been made in securing those agreements, and that’s something we’re looking at right now,” he said.

The F-35’s technical sophistication is tied to its mission systems and processing power, and “it’s the computing power that allows you to sell a higher-tech jet to Israel than to the UAE,” said Doug Birkey, executive director of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in Washington.

