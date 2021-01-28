Two Spanish Medieval castles amongst National Geographic’s Top 15

TWO locations in Spain have made it onto National Geographic’s list of the world’s most impressive castles.

Medieval castles are impressive, and an important tourist attraction for all towns and cities lucky enough to have one. Visitors can learn about their history and admire their construction, as well as now being able to relive scenes from some popular films and TV series, as many real castles are used as filming locations.

Impressive remains of castles, which in their day, between the 10th and 14th centuries, served defensive purposes can be seen in many places, and National Geographic has come up with a list of its 15 favourites, in which England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales are also represented.

The two chosen in Spain are:

Loarre in Huesca, completed in the 12th century, it is set on a rock and surrounded by towers; and the Alcazar in Segovia, also dating from the 12th century and inhabited by Royals until the 19th century. Segovia’s Medieval castle is one of the most visited in the world and is a Unesco World Heritage site.

National Geographic’s other favourite castles around the world are:

Eltz in Germany, Saumur in France, Dunnottar in Scotland, Ashford in Ireland, Stahleck in Germany, Hohenwerfen in Austria, Bran in Romania, Chillon in Switzerland, Cardiff in Wales, Himeji in Japan, Guimaraes in Portugal, Edinburgh in Scotland and Warwick in England.

