Town hall reshuffle in Denia

DENIA’s mayor Vicent Grimalt has reorganised town hall departments following Cristina Morera’s resignation.

Morera recently left under a cloud after admitting that she had failed to reveal jumping the Covid-19 vaccination queue until the story was leaked in the Spanish media.

The councillor was deputy mayor and headed the Equality and Inclusive Policies departments which also covered Social Welfare, Health and Housing.

Melani Ivars takes over at Equality and Inclusive Policies and now joins the Local Government Board. She will also be responsible for Youth, Transparency and Education.

Maria Josep Ripoll was named deputy mayor while Oscar Mengual steps in at Housing, with Vicent Grimalt heading Public Health.

