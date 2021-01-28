Tory MP Slammed from All Political Sides After ‘Appearing to Support Covid Conspiracy’

VETERAN Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne has been criticised by colleagues on all sides of the House of Commons after reports he claimed government Covid figures have been “manipulated.”

Fellow Conservative and cabinet minister Michael Gove branded Sir Desmond’s remarks a “serious mistake,” after the long-standing MP reportedly criticised government handling of Covid figures.

Media outlet Sky News alleged Swayne described the pandemic as, “a manageable risk, particularly as figures have been manipulated… We’re told there is a deathly, deadly pandemic proceeding at the moment.

“That is difficult to reconcile with ICUs (intensive care units) actually operating at typical occupation levels for the time of year and us bouncing round at the typical level of deaths for the time of year.”

Responding to the comments, Mr Gove told media, “I would hope that he would issue a full and complete retraction and apology for what he said. It’s unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Labour accused Swayne of spreading “dangerous misinformation,” and the party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has reportedly written to Conservative Party chairwoman Amanda Milling to criticise Sir Desmond’s comments.

The chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, Imran Ahmed, which has been investigating online misinformation about coronavirus and vaccines, also told media: “This MP’s judgement needs to be seriously questioned when, by virtue of association, he lends legitimacy to crank Anti-Vaxxers and peddlers of falsehoods about Covid,” Mr Ahmed said.

“When we wear a mask or get vaccinated, we don’t just protect ourselves, we also protect those we love, the community we spend time in, and in turn help secure our country against coronavirus.

“While Covid continues to kill, turning science into a political football is a Trumpian act of grotesque irresponsibility.”

Sir Desmond Swayne took to Twitter to deny the claims, saying, “Sky is wrong. Aside from my question to the PM this afternoon, an examination of my blogs will reveal that I am a most enthusiastic vaccinator.”

