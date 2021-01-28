Torrevieja Decrees New Restrictions For Municipal Activities

TORREVIEJA City Council decrees new restrictions for municipal facilities and activities

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has announced on Thursday morning, January 28, a wave of new restrictions affecting the city’s municipal facilities that will work in conjunction with the Valencian Community measures introduced by Ximo Puig. The measures will come into effect at midnight tonight and remain in place until February 15.

Under the new guidelines, all public libraries can remain open but at 30 per cent capacity; this includes the Vistalegre Exhibition Centre and the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

Any sports competitions or training sessions are prohibited, with the exception of sports clubs involved in national or international competitions, or individual athletes preparing for such competitions.

All cultural activities at the Municipal Theatre and Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre are suspended. However, the activity of the Municipal Conservatory at the Palacio de la Musica can continue as this is considered a regulated endeavour.

The closing hours of the parks of Lo Albentosa, Aromatic Park of Torreblanca, Garden of Nations, Garden of Doña Sinforosa and Park of the Station will maintain their closing time at 18.00. However, children’s play areas are prohibited spaces and will be cordoned off.

All of the local weekly street markets (including Torrevieja, La Mata and the La Plasa Food Market) will go ahead as normal with capacity restrictions.

________________________________________________________________________

