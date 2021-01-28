TikTok Video Shows Teenager Being Murdered

DISTURBING TikTok video shows a teenager being murdered

The moment 16-year-old Kalecia Williams was shot dead at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Hotel on December 26 has been captured on a TikTok video. The young girl is filmed dancing alone in her hotel room before she is startled when someone is heard off-camera coming into the room. The footage is cut off as Kalecia turns towards the newcomer and she was found dead from gunshot wounds a short time later.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless conduct and the illegal possession of a firearm, but the murdered girl’s devastated family want others brought to justice also.

Mum April Smith told reporters that another mother had agreed to book an Airbnb for a supervised trip for the youngsters, and she didn’t realise her daughter was staying in a hotel until after her death.

Police spokesman Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency with a juvenile male companion.

‘A verbal dispute occurred between both parties which resulted in the juvenile male fatally shooting the victim.’

In a statement, a spokesman for the Hyatt Regency hotel said: ‘We are saddened by the isolated situation that occurred at Hyatt Regency Atlanta early this morning, and our thoughts go out to those who have been affected.

‘The hotel is fully cooperating with local authorities with their investigation, and further questions may be directed to the Atlanta Police Department.’

