Taking the right course in Finestrat

FINESTRAT’S Youth Centre is closed but this has not interrupted the courses held in the Old Town and La Cala.

Spanish, English and Revision classes are now given on Zoom, announced Education councillor Maria Dolores Viudes.

“Our annual courses are extraordinarily popular and they play an important role in education and training for many people,” she said.

The Revision classes were especially important, Viudes added, as pupils lost so much in-person schooling during last year’s lockdown.


“We couldn’t just sit with our arms crossed and decided to continue the courses with the same timetable on Zoom.  And it was the right decision,” Viudes declared.

