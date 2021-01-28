Takeaways made easier in Teulada-Moraira

Takeaways made easier in Teulada-Moraira
FREE CONTAINERS: Teulada-Moraira doing its bit to help the hospitality trade Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

WITH all bars and restaurants closed, Teulada-Moraira town hall is supplying them with containers for takeaways.

This will help owners cut down on overheads at a time when takings have plummeted, said Tourism councillor Adrian Ruiz.

His department has also compiled a list of establishments providing a takeaway service, he said.

Both the Tourism and Commerce departments are currently working on further ways of assisting the sectors hit hardest by the stringent new measures introduced as the number of Covid cases has shot up in the Valencian Community.


Bars and restaurants wishing to be included in Teulada-Moraira’s takeaway list should submit the establishment’s name and address, together with contact details to turismo@teuladamoraira.org or ring 965745168 or 61872061 (WhatsApp).

Linda Hall
