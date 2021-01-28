Swedish Journalist Annette Kullenberg Dies of Covid in Portugal.

ANNETTE KULLENBERG has sadly passed away today (January 28) in Hospital de Cascais in Portugal at the age of 82 after suffering from COVID-19 in the pandemic currently happening in Portugal. Her brother Claes Borgström died from the same disease in May 2020.

She was known as an outspoken writer and debater while working at Aftonbladet, where she worked 25 years before she quit in 2002 after a conflict with the editor-in-chief Anders Gerdin regarding the content of a column about Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

Kullenberg also served as a foreign correspondent stationed in Buenos Aires and Barcelona for six years.

Kullenberg wrote several fiction books – her debut came in 1967 with the novel “Vänd på dig”. She is also behind several reportage books, such as “The Upper Class in Sweden” from 1974. She also worked as a playwright and has written radio and television plays.

Since 2009, Kullenberg wrote columns for Expressen.

