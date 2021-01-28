THE Guardia Civil are warning the public about a Covid scam reportedly circulating on Whatsapp.

According to police the Whatsapp message chain claims to be from the Spanish government offering financial grants to those affected by the pandemic. Instead, the Guardia Civil say the message is a Covid scam aiming to steal users’ personal data.

-- Advertisement --



In Spanish, the message says: “Family Card Programme. Due to Covid 19 the government is granting funds to families to help them stay at home.

“These grants are available for everyone who needs them; single mothers, single fathers, young students, grandparents, children, foreign mothers, married couples, and others.”

Below the wording, the scammers call on users to, “register to receive their free grant,” before adding a link, which police say is used to steal victims’ data.

The Guardia Civil have warned Whatsapp users not to click the link or to send it on to others.

The news come as Covid vaccine scammers last week targeted elderly pensioners in Almeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Police Warn Public of New Covid Whatsapp Scam’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.