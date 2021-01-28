Spain’s New Minister of Health States Covid Fight is a “War Without Truce”.

AFTER saying goodbye to Salvador Illa, Spain welcomes the country’s new Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who gave her first speech yesterday (January 27), in which she shared a message of gratitude to President Pedro Sánchez, the ministers and health professionals.

Yesterday (January 27), Carolina Darias, and the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, promised their new positions before King Felipe VI at the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

Carolina Darias stated that: “Our health system is the flagship of our welfare state,” adding that the pandemic has revealed the “strength” of the system and that of Spain’s health professionals.

Speaking about the COVID pandemic in 2020, Darias said: “It has been a year that has flown by, in some moments it seemed that it was stopping and in others at an unbridled speed. We must reach a horizon of improvement to converge with the rest of the EU.”

Darias has also commented that the fight against the coronavirus is a “war without truce” and that it is a priority to reduce the transmission of the virus: “I am convinced that we are going to achieve it. The vaccine is the symbol of hope against fear. We have to make a new collective effort to achieve collective immunity.”

Salvador Illa, who left the Ministry on Tuesday (January 26) to focus on the electoral campaign of the Catalan elections, said goodbye and dedicated a few words to Darias: “I am proud to hand over the relief to my dear friend and colleague after going through the most complex moments of my political career.”

“You are going to enjoy being the Minister of Health,” Illa told Darias, who assured that it was a “hard” but “grateful” task.

“I appreciate your temperance and your ability to work. You know that you have me at your disposal and I wish you all the luck you will have. We are going to defeat the virus,” he said.

