Snowboarder dies in accident on closed slope in Sierra Nevada

A 61-YEAR-OLD man died today, Thursday, January 28, following an accident while snowboarding on a closed piste in Sierra Nevada.

According to the 112 emergency services, the accident occurred at around 2.30pm when they received an emergency call from the control tower at the ski resort.

The accident, the causes of which are unknown, took place on the Fuente del Tesoro slope, an area to which access was not allowed. It was signposted as being closed to the public.

After the call from a partner of the victim, lifeguards from the Sierra Nevada Trail Service arrived on the scene to find the man injured, unconscious and in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Guardia Civil and Local Police officers as well as paramedics also attended the scene, using a helicopter to take the victim to Pradollano. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he passed away.

The deceased was reportedly a teacher at the Hermenegildo Lanz High School in Granada.

A spokesperson from Sierra Nevada said that they “deeply” regretted the accident and conveyed their condolences to the man’s family and school.

