Seville’s Most Wanted Man Arrested in Shantytown Raid

POLICIA NACIONAL officers have arrested Seville’s most wanted man after raiding his native shantytown on the northern edges of the Andalucian capital.

Ricardo R.R, known as El Congui, became Seville’s most wanted man when police linked him to the violent robberies of at least 14 women in the city’s northern suburbs. The first victim came forward in September 2020, followed by over a dozen more. Some victims required surgery after their violent assaults, during which the suspect would throw the women to the ground before fleeing with their handbags.

Policia Local investigators in Seville’s Macarena district linked the savage robberies to El Congui, who has a long criminals record and comes from an infamous local clan based in the El Vacie shantytown. In 2006 the 37-year old was tried as an accomplice in the murder of a Portuguese policeman in Faro, Algarve, and has received multiple prison sentences over the years.

After months of investigation, Policia Nacional units secured a warrant to raid a number of shacks in the El Vacie shantytown – a small slum on the northern edges of Seville. They were accompanied by 25 Policia Local units alongside a special team of underground experts who believed El Congui may be using subterranean tunnels to evade police. The fugitive was found hiding in a hole beneath one of the slum’s makeshift homes and was finally arrested.

