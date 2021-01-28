A romantic trade booster has been launched ahead of Valentine’s Day in Almuñecar.

THE Almuñecar Sexitan Trade Association (ACOS) announced its new campaign which will see customers at shops around the town given scratch cards with the chance to win hundreds of gifts in time for February 14.

-- Advertisement --



More than 100 establishments are taking part in the “Almuñecar returns to beat – buying locally has a prize” initiative, supported by the town council.

The campaign was launched at El Jardín de Charlotte florist by ACOS together with councillors for commerce, Francisco Robles Rivas and finance, Rafael Caballero.

A budget of around €1,500 has been set aside for the initiative.

Rivas said the council is delighted to collaborate in the scheme to encourage purchases “given the situation experienced by the sector as a result of the pandemic of Covid-19”.

All prizes can be redeemed from February 14 until March 31, and the organisation “reserves the right to change/adapt the prizes according to health circumstances”.

Almuñécar Sexitana Trade Association (ACOS) has collaborated with Almuñecar Council, The Big Bang, Arena, Rock Shox Los Geraneos Restaurant, Dolce Gelato Cafetería Heladería, El Café de Inés, Mesón Emiliano, Mesón Mari y Miguel, and Mesón Gala/New Pinball, among others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Romantic trade booster launched ahead of Valentine’s Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.