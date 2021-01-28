QUARANTINE Extended to fourteen days for those refusing to take PCR tests in Valencia

The Ministry of Health in the Valencian Community has confirmed that anybody refusing to have a Covid PCR test after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus will be required to quarantine for 14 days, rather than the usual ten. The Ministry has reported that a large number of parents are refusing to submit their children for the test, as is their right, when a classmate has tested positive.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday, January 27, that those children who display symptoms of the disease but do not undergo a PCR will be expected to self-isolate four days longer than their classmates to ensure they are virus-free before returning to school.

The number of outbreaks in educational facilities in the community has skyrocketed after the Christmas holidays, with nine outbreaks in schools having been reported in the past two days alone. The largest outbreaks occurred in Xixona, with 26 infections across two schools, but outbreaks have also been recorded in schools in Alicante, Elche, Orihuela, Albatera, San Isidro and El Campello.

In addition, just last week the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, Invassat, released frightening new data on schools in Alicante – the rate of Covid infections among teachers has tripled in just one week, going from 72 cases on January 7 to a shocking 211 on January 15.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Quarantine Extended For People Refusing PCR Tests In Valencia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.