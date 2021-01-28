Prison union alerts of ‘serious’ Covid-19 outbreak at Sevilla prison

THE Professional Association of Prison Officers (APFP) union has alerted of an outbreak of Covid-19 at Sevilla I Prison affecting 107 inmates and 33 staff.

The union has reported that 17 inmates have tested positive and 90 are in quarantine in three modules, and 17 employees have also tested positive, while 16 more are awaiting the results of PCR tests.

Given the “seriousness” of this situation, the union has released a statement expressing its concern about the evolution of this outbreak and how it may influence the health of workers and inmates.

APFP demands that the Territorial Delegation of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia in Seville “urgently” increase the speed at which it is carrying out COVID-19 diagnostic tests or workers in quarantine from Sevilla I prison and to the entire workforce.

The union demands that mass screening should be carried out, as there is a high percentage of asymptomatic coronavirus infections that could otherwise go unnoticed. Detecting these, they say “is key to controlling any outbreak, advancing in the early diagnosis of the disease and avoiding the massive contagion of workers and interns “.

Given the high rates of contagion in Andalucia the APFP has also demanded that the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions suspend communication with people from outside the prison both in the visiting booths and during parole. This also applies to any other prisons where it has not yet been banned. They are also asking for individual protection equipment for all prison workers including FFP2 masks.

