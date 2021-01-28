Police in Velez-Malaga exceed 2,000 sanctions for non-compliance since start of pandemic

Police in Velez-Malaga exceed 2,000 sanctions for non-compliance since the start of the pandemic.

DATA shows that between March 14, 2020, and January 25, 2021 officers reported a total of 2,031 violations for non-compliance.

And according to the Local Police in Velez-Malaga, 67.7 per cent of the sanctions raised for non-compliance of health regulations were for not wearing a mask.

For this offence alone, 1,376 fines were issued.

There have been 569 complaints for not respecting the curfew or skipping the perimeter closure, 43 for attending meetings and parties, and another 43 for breach of established schedules.

So far this month, police have made 286 sanction proposals, specifically, 149 complaints for not respecting the curfew or skipping the perimeter closure, and 137 for not wearing masks.

The above are up to Tuesday, January 26, but in the last two days officers have filed a further 29 complaints for “not respecting the rules of the health authorities to stop the contagion of Covid-19 in the municipality”, although the exact reasons for the sanctions have not been revealed.

Axarquia recorded 159 new Covid single-day cases yesterday, Wednesday, January 28, and according to the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía 93 of them were registered in Velez-Malaga.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquía Health District has fallen slightly and now stands at 1,090.6.

