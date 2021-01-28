Over Half of Andalucians Would Support Full Lockdown

Over 54% percent of Andalucia residents would welcome the same home confinement measures seen in March 2020 - Image Source: EWN Media Group

A RECENT POLL has revealed that more than half of Andalucians would support full home confinement lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to a study released by Grupo Joly – who surveyed a broad range of 5000 people – more than half (54%) of Andalucians would support the Junta imposing the same severe lockdown measures to the entire region as seen in March 2020.

Of the respondents, one in five (20%) said they believed a full, severe lockdown was not an option and would prefer to see if current restrictions can successfully reduce case numbers. The rest of Andalucians support limited confinement with various stipulations.


Only 6% believe that the government should impose a 20:00 curfew on communities with populations of between 500 and 1000 people, while 19% would approve of residents of worst-hit municipalities being confined to their homes until infection rates fall.

On Wednesday (January 27th), Andalucia recorded 85 deaths, bringing the region’s total number of Covid fatalities to 6135. The health ministry also announced 6626 new cases, a spike of 1875 from the day before. This brings the two-week cumulative incident rate for Andalucia up to 915.3 cases per 100,000 people.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Over Half of Andalucians Would Support Full Lockdown".





