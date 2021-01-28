ORIHUELA City Council launches social media Covid campaign to reach a broader audience

With so many people forced to work from home and most spending far more time indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic and curfew restrictions, it only makes sense that officials target social media to push their ‘stay safe during Covid’ campaigns. To this end, the Orihuela City Council have redoubled their efforts, which originally began at the start of the pandemic, to post a series of informative and inspirational videos online urging everyone to follow regulations.

-- Advertisement --



The main aim of the videos, according to officials, is to give people from the different sectors the opportunity to explain how “the pandemic is affecting us all and we have to make an effort, complying with the measures, to be able to recover as soon as possible everything we are losing.”

The ‘Responsibility COVID-19’, launched in conjunction with the Emergency and Communication departments, will air videos on their websites, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The first will be from the city’s mayor, Emilio Bascunana, but the daily addresses will include doctors, a priest, athletes, as well as people from local hospitality and retail establishments.

A spokesperson for the City Council said: “We consider that we are in a very complicated moment, and we have been working for several days on the compilation of this material because it is important to bring testimonials, in the first person, from all the sectors that are being affected by this health crisis, whether they are health, festive, retail, hoteliers, athletes, associations… We believe that it is the best way to reach the entire population, because they are recognised people who clearly identify themselves within their field and by Orihuela society.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Orihuela City Council Launches Social Media Covid Campaign”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.