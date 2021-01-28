Number of Spaniards willing to get Covid jab ‘immediately’ soars to 72 per cent.

ACCORDING to a new survey by the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS) published today (Thursday, January 28), this is a 32 per cent rise since December 21.

Just 16.5 per cent have said they would refuse the vaccination.

Some 4,000 people were surveyed between January 7 and 25, in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic and during the first month of vaccination in Spain.

In the previous survey, carried out between December 1 and 9, when the Spanish immunisation campaign had not yet started – it started on December 27 – 40.5 per cent said that they were willing to be vaccinated immediately as soon as doses were available, compared to 36.8 per cent in November.

The increase in people willing to be jabbed coincides with the delays in the supply of vaccines by two of the laboratories, which are beginning to weigh down the campaign in communities like Madrid and Catalonia.

On January 23, AstraZeneca announced the cut in doses destined for the European Union due to production problems.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in early January that they would cut in half the number of doses they planned to manufacture this month.

These delays have alerted the governments of the European Union, including Spain, which for now is vaccinating the elderly and staff in residences, dependents and health personnel.

Once the 2.5 million people who are part of the first phase of the national vaccination plan have been immunised, the Ministry of Health planned to start the second phase and vaccinate those over 80 years of age.

