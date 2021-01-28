New Laws Promote Transgender Rights In Spain

NEW Laws on the way to promote the rights of transgender and LGBTI people in Spain

The First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, and the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero have begun meetings to introduce new transgender and LGBTI laws in mid-February which aim to guarantee equal rights in Spain for all. The “first working meeting” took place on Monday, January 25 to discuss the working on the proposals which will “guarantee the LGBTI and trans peoples’ rights.”

The two new bills will “have a clear and legal guarantee” according to the Minister of Equality, and will be ratified “quickly, diligently and as soon as possible,” though a hard date is yet to be specified.

In the radical new text, transgender people will be able to register their sex as the gender they identify with without requiring a medical document or treatment to change their physical appearance.

This change has sparked a great deal of controversy, particularly among feminist group Confluencia Movimiento Feminista, who have called of the immediate resignation of Irene Montero, claiming that allowing trans people to self-determine their gender will cause untold damage to the fight for women’s rights.

Regarding the LGTBI law, it aims to focus on the prevention of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sexual characteristics.

