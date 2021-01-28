NEW Den planned for Nottingham’s lions in a bid to boost their welfare.

Hidden away in Nottingham and not known to many is Strelley Village’s lions. Reece Oliver has revealed new plans in the hopes of building an even better den for his big cats. Currently Reece has two African lions, Rocky and Rora. He also has a Canadian Puma named Rogue who is about four years old.

The Canadian Puma came from the Lincolnshire rescue centre and the lions were rescued from a European circus. Reece has said that the new den is vital to ensure the welfare of the lions.

Currently Rocky and Rora are homed in a stable with a converted horse box. The keeper now wants to make a lion den to allow Rocky and Rora access to an enlarged enclosure. The plans have been submitted and Reece classes them as vital considering that as the lions reach their mature size, for their welfare they will need more space.

Reece is a fully licensed keeper and talking of the den plans he said “They’re in their own lions’ enclosure, just inside the stables building.

“It’s just to make their enclosure bigger so they have more room, making it nicer and better for the animals’ welfare.

“It’s very important, it’s something which they need to survive.”

Local residents shouldn’t worry though as the plans include suitable fencing to prevents the lions from climbing and escaping and going in search of lunch.

