NEO-NAZI sentenced to life for the murder of a German politician

Neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst, 47, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, January 28 for the 2019 murder of regional governor Walter Lübcke. In Germany, the minimum amount of time a lifer can spend behind bars is 15 years, but due to the severity of his crimes, Ernst is unlikely to be eligible for parole for at least 22 years. Mr Lübcke was gunned down outside his home after angering far-right fanatics with his willingness to accept Syrian refugees into the country.

Ernst’s trial was the first for a political assassination since the 1940s but the entire case has highlighted the dangers of neo-Nazi groups and the difficulties which surround keeping tabs on all the extremist figures.

Judge Thomas Sagebiel spoke the “special gravity” of the crime and expressed his concern for Mr Lübcke’s family, whose presence in the court, he said, must have been extremely “difficult and painful.” “That did not change anything about our task, which was also difficult,” the judge added.

Another neo-Nazi, Markus H., also stood trial for his part in the murder; he was acquitted but was charged with the illegal possession of a gun. Ernst had claimed during the trial that Markus H was his accomplice in the killing, and that he even made snide remarks before the victim was killed.

Another neo-Nazi, Stephan Balliet, 28, was sentenced by the Naumburg Superior Regional Court (OLG) to life in prison in December 2020, for attempting to murder 51 people celebrating Yom Kippur in a synagogue in Halle, Germany in October 2019. Balliet filmed the gruesome attack, which saw him gun down random passers-by when he couldn’t get into the synagogue with his home-made explosives. Victims Jana L. and 20-year-old Kevin S. were killed while standing at the door of a kebab shop.

