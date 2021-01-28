NATIONALISTS report Boris Johnson to the police for visiting Scotland during Covid restrictions

Member of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have heavily criticised UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson for making an “unnecessary” trip to the north at a time when strict lockdown regulations prohibit members of the public travelling for all but the most essential reasons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I would say me travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen to visit a vaccination centre right now is not essential, and Boris Johnson travelling from London to wherever he is in Scotland to do the same is not essential.

“If we’re asking other people to abide by that, then I’m sorry but it’s probably incumbent on us to do likewise.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that they had received complaints about the PM’s visit to a vaccination centre in Glasgow which was being set up by the British Army and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Thursday, January 28.

“We have received a small number of complaints regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland.

“This is a working visit in his official capacity as Prime Minister and we are policing the event appropriately.”

Mr Johnson has been accused of acting in a hypocritical manner after he and Home Secretary Priti Patel insisted they would begin to crack down on people travelling to UK airports, and anyone found to be leaving the country without an essential reason would be turned away.

Boris Johnson told the Commons: “I want to make clear that under the stay at home regulations, it is illegal to leave home to travel abroad for leisure purposes and we will enforce this at ports and airports by asking people why they are leaving and instructing them to return home if they do not have a valid reason to travel.

