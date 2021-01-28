NAKED man takes a stroll through London during Covid restrictions

A man was spotted by baffled onlookers taking a leisurely stroll through Central London on Sunday afternoon, January 24. Nothing unusual about that I suppose, except for the fact that he was completely and utterly starkers! Seemingly oblivious to the fact that it was teeming rain and he wasn’t even wearing shoes, the happy hiker made his way up past Bloomsbury Square gardens in the city centre.

One bemused onlooker, out for his Sunday exercise, asked the confident strutter why he was naked, to which he simply replied: “I just took my clothes off to wash myself.”

Another walker told MyLondon she was on Great Russell Street at around 3.45pm when she spotted “a stark naked man walking down the road”.

She said: “One man stopped him and asked why he was naked to which he casually replied ‘I just took my clothes off to wash myself’ and carried on walking.

“My friend called the police who said the museum security had already called it in, then asked for a description of the man ‘aside from the naked part’.

“Once he walked past the museum he started running and we lost him.

“A few minutes later a police car and an ambulance were patrolling the area.

“A bit more exciting than our usual Sunday walk!”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 3:53pm on Sunday, January 24 to reports of a man seen walking naked in Great Russell Street.

“Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area.

“Nobody matching the description was found.”

