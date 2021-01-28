Ministry of Health Speeds Up Covid Burials

MINISTRY of Health speeds up burials and cremations of those who have died from Covid in Valencian Community

The Ministry of Health of the Valencian Community has published a decree in the Official Gazette on Thursday, January 28, that recommends all people who have died from coronavirus be buried or cremated “as soon as possible.” The measure indicates that, having passed away, a body should not remain in the facility where the person died, but should be removed immediately to a funeral home and interred as soon as the official death certificate is available.

According to the Ministry, the death of someone from coronavirus “for obvious health reasons, makes their immediate burial or incineration recommended and that they do not accumulate in the warehouse of the hospital or health institution where they were treated.”

Horror stories abound about bodies piling up in hospitals and health facilities around the world since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The General University Hospital of Elche has indicated its intention to take legal action against Maria Angeles Medina, President of the Valencia Society of Family Medicine (SVMFiC) and doctor at Vinalopo Hospital, who claimed during a TV interview that the hospital chapel had been turned into a morgue for Covid-19 patients who had died there.

Elsewhere, videos released a morgue worker in Russia hit the headlines for the most gruesome reasons. In the footage, the staff member can be heard saying “corpses everywhere, corpses, corpses” as he filmed the corridors filled with dead bodies.

At least one body was not in a bag, and had simply been laid under a blanket, with the legs poking out from underneath.

