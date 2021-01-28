Michael Gove Insists Vaccine Supplies Will Not Be Interrupted

With the EU and AstraZeneca embroiled in a huge row over vaccine supply shortages, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has today (Thursday 28) categorically confirmed that there will not be any interruption to the supply of vaccines.

EU officials have been demanding that UK-made vaccines must be diverted to mainland Europe, fulfilling their contractual obligations, following AstraZeneca previously saying that it could only deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the bloc between January and March, blaming the reported 50 million-dose shortfall on production issues at EU plants.

Mr Gove, speaking with BBC Radio 4’s Today said, “We all want to do everything possible to ensure that as many people in neighbouring countries are vaccinated”, which he said was best achieved through “dialogue and co-operation and friendship”.
When asked whether the government will allow vaccines to go to the EU, he said, “No”, adding that supplies of the vaccine “that have been planned, paid for, and scheduled should continue. is the case that the supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled, should continue”.
He added, “It remains our priority to vaccinate the most vulnerable across the UK”.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), asked if vaccine nationalism was a reality in Europe,  Today BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “Yes, I’m afraid it is and it’s something that we absolutely have to negotiate, we have to avoid, and it doesn’t serve anybody to have these fights over vaccine supply”.


