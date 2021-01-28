Michael Gove Insists Vaccine Supplies Will Not Be Interrupted
With the EU and AstraZeneca embroiled in a huge row over vaccine supply shortages, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has today (Thursday 28) categorically confirmed that there will not be any interruption to the supply of vaccines.
EU officials have been demanding that UK-made vaccines must be diverted to mainland Europe, fulfilling their contractual obligations, following AstraZeneca previously saying that it could only deliver a fraction of the doses promised to the bloc between January and March, blaming the reported 50 million-dose shortfall on production issues at EU plants.
Sir Jeremy Farrar, a member of the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), asked if vaccine nationalism was a reality in Europe, Today BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “Yes, I’m afraid it is and it’s something that we absolutely have to negotiate, we have to avoid, and it doesn’t serve anybody to have these fights over vaccine supply”.
