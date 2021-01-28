LOCH NESS MONSTER spotted for the first time in 2021 with two mystery appearances in the same week

Nessie made herself known several times at the end of last year, but now experts are excited to reveal that mysterious ‘objects’ have already been spotted on a live webcam stream of Urquhart Bay in early 2021.

-- Advertisement --



The first sighting was recorded by American Kaylnn Wangle on January 11, who handed the footage over to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register. The next anomaly was captured just a few days later on January 19 by Eoin O’ Faoghagain from County Donegal, who reported seeing an “unexplained” figure in the lake.

Both experiences were logged as genuine ‘sightings’ by the Register.

According to Mr O’ Faoghagain: “I just went into the webcam at 2.11 pm and immediately saw what I could make out was two objects splashing around in the bay about 100 feet apart.

“They were two black objects throwing up a lot of water, and from the distance were large looking in the water.

“Then the one on the right submerged, and then came up again. The one on the left did the same thing intermittently.

“They were visible for up to three minutes, and then there was nothing.

“They could have been a couple of feet out of the water and maybe a dozen feet long.”

Several sightings of Nessie were reported last year, according to Gary Campbell, who keeps the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, and her appearance never ceases to give locals and tourists alike a thrill.

Saying that this is “a great start to the year,” Mr Campbell added: “It’s getting more common now with the webcam to have more sightings in the winter. It used to just be in summer in the tourist season.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Loch Ness Monster Spotted For The First Time In 2021”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.