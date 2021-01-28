Last resting place for beloved animals

Last resting place for beloved animals
PET CEMETERY: Campello will have its own burial ground for loved animals Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO is to have a municipal pet cemetery.

As well as providing a service appreciated by pet-owners, this designated space would also solve the problem of burying animals in unauthorised zones, pointed out Merce Pairo, the councillor behind the proposal.

“Interring our pets in a garden-cemetery allows us to visit them and provide us with a way of showing uur affection while offering them the place they deserve,” Pairo said.

The councillor who belongs to the Ciudadanos party and is the town hall’s Social Welfare councillor, had the backing of her own party, REDcv and the PSPV socialists.


The Partido Popular and VOX voted against the motion.

