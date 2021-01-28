Katie Price’s Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail

By
Chris King
-
0
Katie Price's Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail
Katie Price's Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail. image: twitter

KATIE PRICE’S Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail after a campaign on Twitter

Katie Price has revealed on Twitter today, (Thursday) that Harvey, her 18-year-old son, is going to be a train announcer for Network Rail, after the BBC documentary ‘Katie Price: Harvey and Me’, was screened earlier this week, where fans were impressed by his rail know-how.

-- Advertisement --

After the documentary was shown, 42-year-old Katie’s fans launched a campaign in Twitter, and now she has confirmed on her Instagram account that Harvey has been offered the job, sharing a post from The Royal Mencap Society, a charity that helps people with learning disabilities.

Katie’s Instagram post, accompanied by a clip from the documentary read, “Incredible news! Harvey is going to be a train announcer for @NetworkRail”, with Network rail also posting a screenshot of a news article about Harvey on their account to confirm Katie’s happy news.


Harvey is now expected to be going into a studio at some point soon, to pre-record announcement messages that will be used in stations when the trains are arriving at the platforms.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Price’s Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRapper has 10 days to enter prison for praising terrorism
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here