KATIE PRICE’S Son Harvey Lands A Train Announcers Job With Network Rail after a campaign on Twitter



Katie Price has revealed on Twitter today, (Thursday) that Harvey, her 18-year-old son, is going to be a train announcer for Network Rail, after the BBC documentary ‘Katie Price: Harvey and Me’, was screened earlier this week, where fans were impressed by his rail know-how.

After the documentary was shown, 42-year-old Katie’s fans launched a campaign in Twitter, and now she has confirmed on her Instagram account that Harvey has been offered the job, sharing a post from The Royal Mencap Society, a charity that helps people with learning disabilities.

Katie’s Instagram post, accompanied by a clip from the documentary read, “Incredible news! Harvey is going to be a train announcer for @NetworkRail”, with Network rail also posting a screenshot of a news article about Harvey on their account to confirm Katie’s happy news.

Harvey is now expected to be going into a studio at some point soon, to pre-record announcement messages that will be used in stations when the trains are arriving at the platforms.

