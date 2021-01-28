HOTELIERS in Costa Blanca criticise Puig’s ‘Plan Resiste’ and say it doesn’t help the majority of businesses

Members of the hotel industry in Spain’s Costa Blanca have slammed the aid package put together by president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig. According to the Counsell, Plan Resiste is to be backed by millions of euro – aimed at guaranteeing the survival of the sectors “directly affected” by the crisis. However, even though the plan does indeed include tourist accommodation, the pay-out is limited to self-employed workers and small businesses who hire less than 10 staff, ruling out 99.5 per cent of all the hotels in Valencia, according to the hotel and tourism business association on the Valencian Community (Hosbec).

“If there is a sector affected by the pandemic, far above the rest, it is the hotelier,” said Nuria Montes, Secretary General of Hosbec.

Hosbec added that they wrote to the President on January 27 to express their dissatisfaction with the scheme, and demanding a serious plan to aid the hotel sector, which they view as the backbone of the Costa Blanca’s economy. According to Montes, even when the doors are shut, the hotels’ expenses run to €40 million every month.

“How is it possible that the hotel sector is recognised as a sector especially affected by the pandemic and then has the door slammed in its face with aid that only the self-employed and micro-enterprises can access?” Hosbec asked.

“Is it that no member of their government treads on reality? The outrage is total in the hotel industry that considers it was deceived by a plan announced with great fanfare and in which this limitation by company size was never mentioned.”

