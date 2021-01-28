Hospitality sector ‘honks it horns’ against crippling closures on the Costa Blanca

Hospitality sector ‘honks its horns’ against crippling closures on the Costa Blanca.

MORE than 300 cars, vans and motorbikes gathered in Denia and Javea this morning (Thursday, January 28) to travel through the streets, sounding their horns in the #AbriroMorir (open or die) protest against the closure of bars and restaurants due to Covid.

“We want the population to hear our horns well because without the aid that they have had in France or Germany we will have debts for life,” said one of the representatives.

As they made their way through the towns, they brought traffic to a standstill, which was the plan to ensure they got their message across, but police confirmed there were no “notable incidents”.

The hospitality industry in Denia and Javea is demanding “feasible and accessible aid that is not forthcoming from the Generalitat or the town councils right now”.

The hoteliers claim that “the hotel industry is not the problem” despite the fact they have been banned from their opening doors until the situation improves.

And the hotel sector was joined by representatives of the tourism sector of Marina Alta, and the fishing and distribution industry, who also warned “we are dying”.

Protestors argued action is needed now as “financial aid is very difficult to access and those that are received arrive late”.

Organisers assured the processions were carried out with all the security measures: only two people per car, which they didn’t get out of, and mask-wearing.

