Hospital admissions for Covid fall for first time this year

Hospital admissions for Covid have fallen in Spain – albeit slightly – for the first time this year since they began to rise on December 31, 2020.

ACCORDING to the Ministry of Health, 24.03 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a slight drop from the 24.10 per cent recorded on Tuesday, January 26.

In total there are currently 30,789 people with Covid in Spanish hospitals, 26 less than on Tuesday.

In Catalonia, the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat confirmed there are 2,904 hospitalised Covid patients in the autonomous community, which is a decrease of 117 in 24 hours.

However, while some communities are seeing a slight reduction in occupancy, and the national data looks more promising, Andalucia has seen hospital admission for Covid double in hte last fortnight.

Occupation of hospital beds for coronavirus patients now stands at 25.04 per cent on conventional wards and 34.01 per cent in ICU.

Data published by the Junta de Andalucia shows that on January 15, the occupancy of conventional beds was 11.4 per cent and ICU was 17.94 per cent.

While the occupancy of conventional beds in Andalucia exceeds the national average, it remains below Spain’s average in terms of ICU beds which stands at 41.9 per cent.

