Great North Run organisers make plans for September despite COVID-19.

Organisers of The Great North Run are making plans for the iconic half marathon to go ahead in September, despite the COVID pandemic that has the world in its grip. They are in search of ways to make the half marathon safe for all who enter.

Last year the half marathon was cancelled and it is thought that the loss of the event cost the local economy around £30 million. Although a Virtual Great North Run took place. Last year should have been the 40th anniversary but unfortunately the event had to be postponed due to the pandemic, and rescheduled for Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Paul Foster, CEO at The Great Run Company, said, “This year’s Great North Run is scheduled to take place on Sunday 12 September. As always, our runners safety is our number one priority and we’re working really hard behind the scenes to make sure the event can be delivered in a Covid secure way.

“Like everyone, we are closely monitoring the ongoing situation and will update our customers if there are any changes to the planned programme.”

The global pandemic is still affecting the world and as new strains of the virus are being discovered the future of events is uncertain for the second year in a row. It was only announced last week that the Glastonbury music festival will not be happening in 2021.

