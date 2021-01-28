Give an opinion in Calpe

CALPE town hall Citizens’ Participation is organising an online survey to gauge residents’ views on the municipality’s principal services.

“This information will help us to analyse the present situation, make a diagnosis and come up with proposals to improve services,” the town hall said.

The local government also intends to increase transparency and accountability towards the public, learning more about what residents want and making advances regarding Digital Administration.

“The municipality’s social media pages will be giving more information about answering the survey online and taking part in this process,” the town hall said.

