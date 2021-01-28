Give an opinion in Calpe

CALPE SURVEY: Your opinion matters, the town hall says Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall Citizens’ Participation is organising an online survey to gauge residents’ views on the municipality’s principal services.

“This information will help us to analyse the present situation, make a diagnosis and come up with proposals to improve services,” the town hall said.

The local government also intends to increase transparency and accountability towards the public, learning more about what residents want and making advances regarding Digital Administration.

“The municipality’s social media pages will be giving more information about answering the survey online and taking part in this process,” the town hall said.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

