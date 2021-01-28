Generalitat Asks Councils to “Deploy All Available Troops” Over Weekend.

-- Advertisement --



GENERALITAT Valenciana’s Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, has urged the 16 cities of the Valencian Community with more than 50,000 inhabitants to “deploy all available troops” of the Police Local this weekend to limit the mobility of the population to try to stop the contagion curve of Covid-19.

The councillor spoke via videoconference to those responsible for the Security Councils and police officers of the 16 municipalities to coordinate the actions that will be carried out this weekend when the perimeter comes into force.

For Gabriela Bravo, the police deployment should have a “dissuasive effect, but not invasive or inquisitorial.”

In Alicante, the perimeter closure comes into force at 3pm and Local Police have organised a special operation with strict controls, aerial surveillance with Drones and a reinforcement of 140 agents throughout the weekend, as announced by the Department of Security via Gabriela Bravo request.

Officers will establish traffic controls at ten surveillance points at the entrances to the city. Non-compliance can lead to penalties of up to €600.

Security Councilor, José Ramón González, has been particularly concerned because “the accumulated incidence in Alicante is very high.”

Yesterday (January 27), the province of Alicante once again exceeded 4,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day and a grim figure of 40 deaths due to covid-19 over that 24 hour period.

González warns those who do not comply are “deceiving themselves and as a consequence their family, friends, co-workers and loved ones.”

The Local Police will patrol the beaches, walks and, in general, the city to avoid crowds and will be coordinated with patrols deployed by the National Police and the Guardia Civil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Generalitat Asks Councils to “Deploy All Available Troops” Over Weekend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.