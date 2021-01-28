Former Iranian Footballer Mehrdad Minawand Dies of Covid Aged 45.

ACCORDING to the Isna news agency, Mehrdad Minawand died as a result of coronavirus on Wednesday (January 27) evening in Laleh Hospital in the capital Tehran at just 45-years-old.

Minawand, who is best-known for playing at Austrian first division team Sturm Graz between 1998 and 2001, was considered one of the best left-backs in Iranian football history. Sturm Graz also announced the death of their former player via a Twitter post last night:

“Sad news from Iran. Mehrdad Minavand died at the age of 45 of complications from COVID-19. The former Iranian team player completed 99 games for our SK Sturm and became champion and cup winner once each. Rest in peace, Mehrdad.”

Traurige Nachrichten aus dem Iran. Mehrdad #Minavand ist mit nur 45 Jahren an den Folgen einer COVID-19-Erkrankung verstorben.

Der ehemalige iranische Teamspieler absolvierte für unseren SK Sturm 99 Spiele und wurde je einmal Meister und Cupsieger. Ruhe in Frieden, Mehrdad. pic.twitter.com/hknkL50syX — SK Sturm Graz (@SKSturm) January 27, 2021

Minawand played 67 international matches for Iran and also took part in the 1998 World Cup in France and also won a bronze medal with the Persians in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup.

He played 21 matches in UEFA Champions League, an achievement which puts him as the all-time record holder among Iranian footballers.

He last played for Rah Ahan FC but left the team after the 2005–06 season and was most recently assistant coach in the 2nd Iranian league.

