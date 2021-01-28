First day of perimeter closure sees a dozen ‘violations’ in Almuñecar.

LOCAL Police set up controls at entry and exit points in the municipality on Wednesday, January 28, and have already processed a dozen sanctions for for “violating the said lockdown decree”, according to Local Police Chief Manuel Ledesma.

“What was a surprise was the number of people who moved to our municipality fearing the earthquakes that have been occurring in the Granada area.”

The controls are being carried out in collaboration with the Guardia Civil, focusing on access to and from the N-340, A7 both in Almuñécar and La Horseshoe, and the A-4050 known as ′La Cabra that links Almuñécar with Granada by the Valley of Rio Verde.

“These checks also affected buses of regular lines travelling to and from other localities and provinces, where older people from Granada and surroundings were also detected, who were moving to their second residence in Almuñécar and La Horseshoe,” said the police chief.

Almuñécar Council has warned it is stepping up the fight against the spread of Covid as it prepares to increase and intensify surveillance and control in areas of affluence, shops and access to the municipality.

The Local Police of Almuñécar will ramp up patrols and controls in and around the town, along with access points, as well as monitoring capacity in commercial areas.

