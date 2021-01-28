Experts Warn Covid Can Mutate If Second Dose Is Delayed.

WHILE doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines against different mutations of the coronavirus have emerged over recent weeks, one topic that appears to have been brushed aside for a while is that of double doses.

According to epidemiologist Fernando García, president of the Hospital Carlos III Ethics Committee, not respecting this double dose (which is administered 21 days apart in Pfizer and 28 days to six weeks apart in Moderna’s) not only implies a risk of future contagion but could also cause new mutations in the virus.

In an interview with EFE, García stated that not complying with the mandatory schedule and stopping the second dose of the vaccine can help the permanence of the virus and its variants, as well as the appearance of new mutations.

García warned that “the benefits of [the] vaccinations are lost and the problem is that the degree of immunity of a single inoculation is unknown.” He is very critical of the idea of a single dose, which he qualifies as “wasting money.”

Marcos López Hoyos, from the Spanish Immunology Society, also speaking with EFE, said that if they do not comply with the deadlines established by the vaccine developers, “effectiveness is not assured.”

The UK has come under heavy criticism after choosing to delay the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine by up to 12 weeks.

