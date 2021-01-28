EU Bosses Order A Raid On Astrazeneca Vaccine Factory In Brussels amid vaccine export ban threats



EU bosses in Brussels have ordered Belgian medical regulators to raid AstraZeneca’s vaccine production factory in Seneffe, 25 miles south of Brussels, as tensions grow amid threats that the EU will block any vaccine exports bound for the UK.

It is reported that Brussels officials are unhappy with the explanations given by AstraZeneca as to why they have had to reduce their deliveries to EU member states, in the belief that supplies are possibly being diverted to the UK instead.

Apparently, samples and records were removed from the factory at Seneffe, and it is believed the regulators will return and conduct further investigations and searches over the next few days.

A Belgian health ministry spokesman said that their inspection was ordered to “Make sure that the delivery delay is indeed due to a production problem on the Belgian site”.

Tensions are building after AstraZeneca announced last week that they would have to cut their supplies during this first quarter, while still guaranteeing to deliver 100 million does to the UK, and as a result, EU bosses have hinted at putting an immediate ban on the export of any vaccines to the UK.

