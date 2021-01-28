Earthquakes In Granada Shake Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Earthquakes shook Granada again today, the highest intensity reached 4.3 on the Richter scale and occurred at 7:49 p.m. in the municipality of Santa Fe at a depth of three kilometres.

The effects were felt in the capital of Granada, as well as in municipalities in the provinces of Malaga, Córdoba and Jaén, according to IGN (National Geographic Institute). Another tremor of 3.3 on the Richter scale was reported at 20.05 pm in Santa Fe of 3.3 followed by another at 20.28 in Cúllar Vega of 3.6.

IGN also recorded 52 tremors in Granada, which have been felt in municipalities and other provinces. The agency also said that almost 500 earthquakes of different magnitudes were been detected since last Saturday, affecting the surrounding towns of Atarfe and Santa Fe (Granada), five of them with a magnitude greater than 4.0. on the Richter scale.

Seismicity is common in this area, which is located within the central sector of the Betic mountain ranges, one of the regions with the highest activity in the Iberian Peninsula, as a result of the convergence between the African and Eurasian plate at a speed of about 4-5 millimetres per year.

Residents of Spain’s Costa del Sol took to social media to ask other friends and neighbours if they had felt the ground move or windows shake.

