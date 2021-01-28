DUBAI Included In The UK’s Latest ‘Red List’ Of Incoming Flight Bans to control the spread of Covid-19



Grant Shapps, the UK Government’s Transport Secretary this evening (Thursday 28) tweeted the news that from 1pm tomorrow, Friday, more countries are added to the ‘red list’ of countries whose flights are banned from flying into the UK.

Mr Schapp’s Twitter post read, “From tomorrow (Friday 29 Jan at 1pm), we’re extending our travel ban with the United Arab Emirates, Burundi, and Rwanda all added to the UK’s red list”.

He continued, “This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish, and third-country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at HOME”.

He added, “Passengers must still have proof of a negative test and completed Passenger Locator Form before arrival – or could otherwise face a £500 fine for each”.

The Department of Transport also made it clear that travellers will not be able to take advantage of the ‘test and release’ scheme to be able to avoid the full 10-day quarantine.

This move by the Government comes as a direct result of the recent news that a new South African coronavirus variant discovered in the UK, may well have spread to other countries such as Rwanda, Burundi, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Government offered this advice, “British nationals currently in the UAE should make use of the commercial options available if they wish to return to the UK. Indirect commercial routes that will enable British and Irish nationals and residents to return to the UK continue to operate”.

